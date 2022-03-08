KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Earn a Knoxville Ice Bears ticket by giving blood during MEDIC’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

From March 14 to 18, MEDIC is giving away a special edition t-shirt, and a ticket to the March 20 Knoxville Ice Bears game for St. Patrick’s Day. Tickets are available while supplies last and all donors will also get a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.

In addition, MEDIC has teamed up with the Blood Bank of Hawaii, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, ConnectLife, Carter BloodCare, ImpactLife, Community Blood Bank, and Houchin Community Blood Bank to celebrate March Madness. Blood Centers will compete each week by comparing collection numbers, and the winning center moves to the next round. Donating during March will support MEDIC during the competition.

To donate, visit a MEDIC blood center. Appointments are preferred but walks-in are welcoming. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.