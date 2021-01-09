Hockey time in Tennessee: Ice Bears fall in home opener after game delay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more than two-hour delay, the Knoxville Ice Bears were back on the ice Friday night at home.

The Ice Bears (1-1) were unable to get the series sweep against the Macon Mayhem, falling 5-3 at the Knoxville Coliseum.

The Ice Bears were able to get the best of Macon during their season opener earlier this year.

Friday’s game also had some intrigue with the game not starting until after 9:30 p.m. due to travel difficulties from Macon. The game was originally set to start at 7 p.m.

Fans eagerly await the start of the game.

It’ll be a waiting game until the Ice Bears play again. Saturday’s game against the Birmingham Bulls was postponed due to league safety protocols.

