Ice Bears at home on Friday against Roanoke

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Last week was a tough week for the Knoxville Ice Bears. It started with a shootout win and ended with consecutive losses.

“It’s been a tough, weird week for us,” Ice Bears coach Jeff Carr told WATE 6 Sports’ Jordan Crammer on the Bears Den. “Sometimes, it just feels like you can’t get in that normal flow.

“We’re not playing the hockey we need to right now.”

Knoxville is in a three-way tie for third at the mid-point of the season. The team has only two games this week, starting Friday at home with Roanoke and ending on the road on Saturday in Fayetteville.