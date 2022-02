KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ice Bears never trailed in their 4-2 win over the Fayetteville Marksmen. The two points helped them clinch a postseason berth.

Kyler Matthews, Dean Balsamo, Brady Fleurent and Jason Price potted the goals for the Bears.

Knoxville moves to 30-8-1-2 on the season putting them at the top of the SPHL standings with 63 points.

UP NEXT: The Ice Bears close out their week with a home game against Fayetteville at 3 p.m.