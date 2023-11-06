KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The head coach of the Knoxville Ice Bears has resigned six games into the 2023-24 season.

According to a release from the Ice Bears, Brent Clarke resigned following a meeting with Ice Bears co-owner, President and General Manager Mike Murray Sunday afternoon following the team’s 5-2 loss at Fayetteville Saturday night.

The team has lost every game so far this season. They have been outscored 30-7 and are 0-of-17 on the power play. The release stated that this has been “the worst start to a season in the organization’s 22-year history.”

“We are grateful for Brent and the time he’s invested into our organization,” Murray said. “Brent and I spoke and we’ve accepted his resignation. We wish he and his family the very best moving forward as we continue to put our efforts into bringing the best fans in the SPHL the success they’ve come to know and expect for more than two decades.”

Clarke was in his second season with the Ice Bears. He finishes his tenure in Knoxville with a record of 32-28-3. According to the release, the team plans to announce an interim head coach later this week.

“We understand the hockey hasn’t been good enough thus far,” said Murray. “Our goal is and always will be to win championships. We still have 50 games left this season and our intention is to bring in the right coach who will take us closer to that goal.”

On Friday and Saturday, they will face off against the Ice Flyers in Pensacola. Knoxville’s next home game is Friday, November 17 against Evansville for Military Appreciation Night and the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss.