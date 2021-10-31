KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ice Bears potted two goals in the third period forcing overtime. That’s when Alex Pommerville scored 3:44 into the extra period to give the Bears a 3-2 win.

The game wasn’t a pretty start for the Ice Bears. The Rail Yard Dawgs scored two goals in the first three minutes of the game.

Stefan Brucato carried the Ice Bears back into the game by lighting the lamp 9:35 into the third period. He added another 14:44 into the final period.

It’s the second straight overtime win for the Ice Bears. The Bears move to 3-0 on the season. Knoxville will host Hunstville at 3 p.m. on Sunday.