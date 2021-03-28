Ice Bears defeat Huntsville, Di Salvo becomes all-time leader in SPHL wins

Ice Bears
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Molly Kennedy, WATE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a busy Sunday at the office for the Knoxville Ice Bears.

The Ice Bears were able to take care of business in a hockey game against the Huntsville Havoc, 3-0, in Alabama.

It was also a big night for Ice Bears goalie Peter Di Salvo. Sunday night’s win made Di Salvo the all-time leader in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The team also had some fan celebrating the accomplishment of the goalie.

The Ice Bears scored two goals in the first period. The team also scored another goal in the third period.

Johnny Curran scored two goals for Knoxville. Austin Plevy also scored a goal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019-2020 Season Schedule

Promotion Schedule

Team Roster

Buy Tickets

Knoxville Ice Bears on Twitter