Ice Bears defeat Huntsville, Di Salvo becomes all-time leader in SPHL wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a busy Sunday at the office for the Knoxville Ice Bears.
The Ice Bears were able to take care of business in a hockey game against the Huntsville Havoc, 3-0, in Alabama.
It was also a big night for Ice Bears goalie Peter Di Salvo. Sunday night’s win made Di Salvo the all-time leader in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The team also had some fan celebrating the accomplishment of the goalie.
The Ice Bears scored two goals in the first period. The team also scored another goal in the third period.
Johnny Curran scored two goals for Knoxville. Austin Plevy also scored a goal.