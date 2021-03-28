Ice Bears defeat Huntsville, Di Salvo becomes all-time leader in SPHL wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a busy Sunday at the office for the Knoxville Ice Bears.

The Ice Bears were able to take care of business in a hockey game against the Huntsville Havoc, 3-0, in Alabama.

It was also a big night for Ice Bears goalie Peter Di Salvo. Sunday night’s win made Di Salvo the all-time leader in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

With that win, Peter Di Salvo is now your ALL-TIME LEADER in SPHL Wins with #104!



Congrats on an unbelievable accomplishment, Mad Dog. We’re thrilled to have you apart of Ice Bears Nation. pic.twitter.com/HhYrIr8Hv8 — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) March 29, 2021

The team also had some fan celebrating the accomplishment of the goalie.

This one’s for you, Petey 😃 pic.twitter.com/JSJpQBKVTI — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) March 29, 2021

The Ice Bears scored two goals in the first period. The team also scored another goal in the third period.

Johnny Curran scored two goals for Knoxville. Austin Plevy also scored a goal.