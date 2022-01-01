KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ice Bears closed out the 2021 portion of their season with a 4-3 shootout win Friday night against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Joey Strada, Anthony McVeigh and Jason Price all scored in the shootout for Knoxville (16-3-2). Price, a former Ice Flyer, got the shootout goal that gave the Ice Bears the win.

Pensacola (12-8-4) had several chances to win it before the shootout, but failed to capitalize on a power play late in the third period. Knoxville goalie Kristian Stead made a series of big saves in the extra period. He made a close range save on a two-on-one breakaway and stopped back-to-back shots from the Ice Flyers center Brandon Tucker with 36 seconds left.

J.B. Baker got his ninth and 10th goals of the season for Knoxville in the second period. The second gave Knoxville a 3-2 lead with 1:30 left before the second intermission.

Stead finished with 21 saves for his seventh win of the year.

The two teams will conclude the back-to-back series Saturday night at 6 p.m. in the Civic Coliseum.