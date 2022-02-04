KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears drop out of first place after Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Huntsville Havoc.

The Ice Bears took the lead just six minutes into the game during a Havoc power play when Jason Price found the back of the net off a rebound to make it 1-0.

After Huntsville scored to tie the game at 1-1, Price struck again, once again off a rebound to give Knoxville a 2-1 lead after the first period.

The game was tied at 3 until Rob Darrar scored with 2:17 remaining in the game, and then the Havoc added another empty net goal late in the game.

Knoxville looks to bounce back on Saturday night when they travel to Roanoke.