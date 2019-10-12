Ice Bears fans enjoy arena upgrades for first time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knoxville Ice Bears took to the rink Friday night for the season opening exhibition game — and won.

Fans were able to experience $11 million upgrades at the Civic Coliseum for the first time, and many were impressed.

Chris Hull, an Ice Bears season ticket holder, said the new video scoreboard will make his seats even better.

“The corners you can’t see where I sit, so I’ll be able to see in the corners with the Jumbotron. That’s what I like the most,” Hull said.

The hockey players were also able to see upgrades in action during the exhibition game.

New LED sports lighting flashed purple as the team skated onto the rink.

During intermissions, those LED lights flashed with the beat of the music, pumping the crowd up more.

Erin Carroll, a longtime Ice Bears fan, said she bought tickets to the game to surprise her husband for their 17th anniversary.

She said she loved the new video scoreboard. It was helpful watching the game in not so great seats.

Carroll wants to try one of the other upgrades at the next Ice Bears home game, rinkside seats.

“Down below, we didn’t end up getting that, they were all sold out, but the seats look a lot better down below. They look a lot more comfy,” Carroll said.

Fans can also enjoy more restrooms in the auditorium; lines during intermissions will file through quicker.

The Ice Bears season opener will be Oct. 18 at home against Evansville Thunderbolts.