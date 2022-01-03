Ice Bears goalie Evan Moyse loaned to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ice Bears goaltender Evan Moyse has been called up to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL according to the team.

Moyse played goal in two of the Ice Beats games last week. He recorded 41 saves in Knoxville’s win over Huntsville and posted his first shutout as a pro in the Ice Bears’ win over Pensacola.

Moyse has a 1.00 goals against average and a .969 save percentage during his time in Knoxville.

He becomes the second Ice Bears goalie to be called up to the AHL this season. Jimmy Poreda signed a PTO with the Syracuse Crunch in late December.

The Ice Bears look for their sixth straight win this weekend, hosting the Vermillion County Bobcats on Jnauray, 8. The first puck drops at 7:35 P.M.