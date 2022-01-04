KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears game will be dino-mite Saturday as they host the Vermilion County (Ill.) Bobcats on Dino Races night.

The team is inviting anyone with their own dinosaur costume to dig it out of their closet and get in on the race.

Don't forget about Dino Races this Saturday night at the Civic Coliseum! Grab that dinosaur costume you have in your closet (you know you've got one) and get ready to race this Saturday night on the ice!



Register at the link below! We'll see you there!https://t.co/EIUGDGVNwS pic.twitter.com/PVEGXxXQ12 — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) January 3, 2022

The Ice Bears (18-3-0) have won five straight games and are coming off back-to-back wins against Pensacola. Knoxville sits in second place in the league standings and is just three points behind first-place Huntsville.

Puck drop against Vermilion County is at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 8.