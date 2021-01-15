Ice Bears, Havoc to play 4-on-4 this weekend amid ‘unique season’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ice Bears will have a little more room to socially distance themselves on the ice this weekend.

The team announced Friday its games today and tomorrow, Jan. 15-16 against Huntsville will be played four-on-four, per league safety protocols.

The Ice Bears said they appreciate their fans’ understanding as they “navigate through this unique season.”

Pursuant to the league’s safety protocols, this weekend’s games vs Huntsville will feature 4-on-4 hockey. Teams will play a full 60-min game with standard overtime and shootout rules in place. We appreciate your understanding as our teams navigate through this unique season. — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) January 15, 2021

The Ice Bears and Havoc will play a full 60-minute game each night with standard overtime and shootout rules in place. The result could mean more scoring in Huntsvile and at the Civic Coliseum. Puck drop for Saturday’s game in Knoxville is at 7:30 p.m. It is also Predators Night.

The Ice Bears also announced Thursday that Noah Corson, Scott Cuthrell, Mike Gornall and Lincoln Griffin are serving a seven-game suspension. The players were breaking COVID-19 protocols after a photo showing them in a downtown Knoxville bar was posted on social media.