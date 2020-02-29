Ice Bears hold off Macon 2-1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears scored twice in the first period and held off Macon 2-1 on College Night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday.

Josh Pietrantonio put Knoxville on the board before Scott Cuthrell gave the Ice Bears a 2-goal cushion. Colton Wolter responded in the second period but Ice Bears goalie Joseph Murdaca would not give up anything else, picking up 28 saves in the win.

Knoxville has scored 162 goals this season. No other team in the SPHL has more than 150.

The Ice Bears travel to Huntsville on Saturday at 7 p.m. Knoxville will have off until traveling to Macon on March 10. The Ice Bears return home for a 2-game series with Quad City starting March 13.