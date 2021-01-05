Ice Bears home opener coming up on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After loads of anticipation, the Knoxville Ice Bears are preparing for their home opener on Friday, January 8.

The Ice Bears will take on the Macon Mayhem, in the first major event at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum since the coronavirus pandemic began shutting things down.

The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m.

If you plan to attend: