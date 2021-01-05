Ice Bears home opener coming up on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After loads of anticipation, the Knoxville Ice Bears are preparing for their home opener on Friday, January 8.
The Ice Bears will take on the Macon Mayhem, in the first major event at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum since the coronavirus pandemic began shutting things down.
The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m.
If you plan to attend:
- Your temperature will be checked when you arrive
- You are asked to get your ticket online before you arrive to minimize contact with workers
- Masks will be required and seats will be zip tied for social distancing
- There will also be additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the Coliseum
LATEST STORIES
- Live Updates: Senate majority at stake as most Georgia polls close
- ‘It’s definitely nice to be back,’ Anderson County teacher says on first day of spring semester
- Methodist Medical Center hosting virtual hiring event Jan. 14
- Disaster declaration approved for Nashville Christmas bombing
- Knox County Schools first day back to class in 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic