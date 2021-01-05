Ice Bears home opener coming up on Friday

Ice Bears

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After loads of anticipation, the Knoxville Ice Bears are preparing for their home opener on Friday, January 8.

The Ice Bears will take on the Macon Mayhem, in the first major event at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum since the coronavirus pandemic began shutting things down.

The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m.

If you plan to attend:

  • Your temperature will be checked when you arrive
  • You are asked to get your ticket online before you arrive to minimize contact with workers
  • Masks will be required and seats will be zip tied for social distancing
  • There will also be additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the Coliseum

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019-2020 Season Schedule

Promotion Schedule

Team Roster

Buy Tickets

Knoxville Ice Bears on Twitter