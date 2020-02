KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears have sole possession of third place in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Ice Bears beat Evansville 3-2 on the road on Friday and lost to Fayetteville at home in the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday, 3-2.

The Ice Bears host Macon on Friday for “College Night” and travel to Huntsville for a Saturday night game.