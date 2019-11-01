Ice Bears hosting Skate & Shoot event at Change Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears are inviting families out to the Change Center for some free hockey fun on Wednesday.

The team will be hosting Skate & Shoot Night from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Change Center, 203 Harriet Tubman St.

“We invite the entire community to come out and enjoy something different, but definitely fun,” Ice Bears Team President and General Manager Mike Murray said.

This event is free and open to the public. Skate & Shoot night is a kickoff to a series of skate nights with the Ice Bears that will run two times a month at $5 per session through March 2020.

For more information contact the Change Center at 865-951-1567.

The Ice Bears host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs tonight at 7:35 at the Civic Coliseum.