Ice Bears pick up first win of the season over the Macon Mayhem

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knoxville Ice Bears are starting off the new year in the win column!

The Ice Bears spent the majority of the first period in the attacking zone taking seven shots on goal but could not score, heading to the second period scoreless.

Five minutes into the second period the Ice Bears finally find the back of the net, with Josh Thrower scoring his first goal in purple and orange to give Knoxville the lead 1-0.

With 9:20 left in the second period, Nick Master sends the puck to the back of the net to extend the Ice Bears’ lead 2-0 heading into the third period.

In the final minute of play, Dalton Skelly breaks away and slings it into an empty Macon net to give them their first win on the season 3-0 over the Mayhem on the road.

Jeremy Brodeur was in the net for Knoxville and ended the day with 31 saves.

Up Next: The Ice Bears face the Mayhem next on January 8th for their home-opener. The puck drops at 7:30 P.M. at the Civic Coliseum.