KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Jared Nash and Kasey Kulczycki scored 51 seconds apart midway into the 3rd period to help propel the Ice Bears to a 3-1 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The Ice Bears have tallied a point in the past ten games and move to 22-3-3 on the season.

Evansville opened the scoring in the first period, but J.B. Baker tied it back up by slapping the puck into the goal just 3:47 into the period.

Nash and Kulczycki potted two garbage goals. Nash’s came from the corner when he flicked it off the goalie’s back. Charlie Granath fired from the point and Kulczycki dove in to put home the biscuit.

NEXT UP: The Ice Bears are back at home on Friday against Fayetteville and Saturday facing Vermilion. Both games start at 7:35 p.m.