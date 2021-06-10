Ice Bears release home dates for 2021-22 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears will be close to home for the holidays this coming season. The hockey team released its home dates Thursday featuring games on or around Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and St. Patrick’s Day.

The Ice Bears will begin their home slate Friday, Oct. 15, before its Halloween weekend games on Oct. 30 and 31. In all, the team will host 12 Friday night contests and nine Saturday matchups.

Knoxville went 24-14-3-1 last year making the Southern Professional Hockey League playoffs.