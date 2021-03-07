Ice Bears riding a seven-game win following a 4-0 shutout over the Mayhem

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following a season of setbacks, the Knoxville Ice Bears are finally starting to “glue” together and it shows.

After sitting at the bottom of the league for the majority of the season, the Ice Bears have won nine of their last 11 games to climb to second in the SPHL.

This team is for real, y’all.



5 wins in a row

7 wins in a row at home

9th win in 11 games

Shutout win over #1 team in the league



LETS GOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/FkPOO4QFjJ — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) March 7, 2021

It was a Sunday showdown featuring the top-two teams in the league with the Mayhem in town.

On Super Hero Day, the team appeared to be the top dog’s Kryptonite. Colton Heffley put one in the back of the net 31 seconds into the game to put the Ice Bears up by one point early, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Anthony McVeigh buried a rebound on the powerplay to put Knoxville up 2-0 in the second period. Nick Master and Mathieu Roy both netted goals in the third period to power past the Mayhem 4-0.

Austyn Roudebush, who was called in as a last-minute backup, started in the cage for his fourth-straight game. In his debut, he had 39 saves on 40 shots against. This past week he only allowed two pucks to go through on 65 shots taken against through two games, including a shutout Sunday.

The Ice Bears have now won seven straight at home and are riding a five-game win streak.

Up Next: The team is back on the ice next on March 12, hosting the Havoc on Tiger King Night. The first puck drops at 7:35 P.M. at the Civic Coliseum.