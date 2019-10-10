Ice Bears season opening exhibition game happening in newly renovated Coliseum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum recently had some renovations completed – just in time for the season opening exhibition game of the Ice Bears hockey team.

The city saying in a release the exhibition game against the Huntsville Havoc would be happening Friday and Mayor Madeline Rogero would be on hand to drop the first puck in commemoration.

The Coliseum first opened in 1961.

Updates and renovations to the Coliseum, totaling nearly $11 million, began last year.

Renovations have included demolition and replacement of the original 1961 ice floor as well as the design and installation of the highly anticipated center-hung scoreboard. All Coliseum restrooms have also been remodeled with 75 new fixtures added. Additionally, the color-changing LED sports lighting has been updated to reduce glare and shadows on the ice.

At the Oct. 11 game, Ice Bears fans for the first time will see live video feeds, with replay capability, on four giant screens. New scoreboard details will also be visible from all Coliseum seats.

Renovations at the Coliseum include:

Ceiling and truss sandblasting and repainting

New LED sports lighting

New HVAC units

A completely upgraded fire alarm system and emergency lighting in the entire building

Improvement of the roof drain system

Power upgrades to meet the needs of larger performances

Replacement of the original 1961 ice floor

Installation of new dashers with wide-view acrylic glass

Upgrades to restrooms, (mostly complete)

Installation of a center-hung, four-sided video panel system and scoreboard.

There are still more renovations in progress.

Renovations on the Auditorium’s catwalk, stage floor and orchestra pit are ongoing between scheduled performances and are expected to be completed in early November 2019, according to the city.

The season opening exhibition game is happening Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum, 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave.