Ice Bears shut down first place Macon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn – (WATE) The Knoxville Ice Bears took a 2-0 lead into the second period and added an insurance goal in the third in a 3-0 victory over Macon Tuesday night at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum.

Austyn Roudebush scured the shutout between the pipes with 27 saves on the night.

Kenton Helgeson scored a pair of goals, one in the first and one in the third to lead the Ice Bears on offense. Brady Fluerent also found the back of the net in the first period.

Knoxville returns to the ice on Friday night when they travel to Birmingham.