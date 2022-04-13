KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jimmy Poreda made 30 saves, Stepan Timofeyev scored twice as the Knoxville Ice Bears dismantled the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-1 Wednesday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Ice Bears are in control of the best of three series in the first round of the President’s Cup Playoffs.

Dino Balsamo and Andrew Bellant also scored for Knoxville.

Timofeyev got Knoxville on the board first at 6:21 of the opening period. The puck was wrapped around the dasher boards to the right half-wall and sent in towards the crease from the perimeter. Timofeyev was camped out on the right side of the crease and managed to jam the puck past Sammy Bernard.

Roanoke nearly tied the game during the final stages of the period, but Poreda kept Knoxville in front with a series of stops.

Bellant scored late in the second to extend Knoxville’s lead at the second intermission. Nick Leitner kept the puck in the zone and pushed it into the slot. Balsamo slipped it to Bellant on the backdoor and he put it on net to make it 2-0.

Balsamo extended Knoxville’s lead with a power-play goal at 8:31 of the third. Balsamo skated down the left-wing on the rush. A Roanoke skater lost his footing and Balsamo used the extra ice to gain positioning in the left circle. His shot split Bernard’s pads to give Knoxville a three-goal edge. Timofeyev scored on an empty net at 16:35 to make it 4-0.

NEXT UP: Saturday in Roanoke at 7:05 p.m. A win advances Knoxville to the 2nd round of the playoffs, a loss forces a Sunday “winner take all” game back in Knoxville.

Fans can contact Olympus Car and Coach at 523-2796 to take a bus out to Roanoke for Saturday night’s game. Seats are limited.