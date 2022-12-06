KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An annual race between tiny humans on the ice for a good cause is happening at a Knoxville Ice Bears game later this month. The race and hockey game are all taking place in the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

On Monday, Dec. 26 the Knoxville Ice Bears team is hosting the annual Baby Races & Diaper Drive. The annual family event will feature “the fastest crawlers on the ice” and is presented by Broadway Carpets and Food City.

Registration is open and babies can be registered to race by emailing taylor@knoxvilleicebears.com

People can bring in diapers for the Diaper Drive to be donated to those in need. Tickets to the game and event can be found here.

The Knoxville Ice Bears will face the Huntsville Havoc that night at 6 p.m.