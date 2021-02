KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Lincoln Griffin scored with :30 seconds left in the game to top Birmingham 4-3 Thursday night in Knoxville.

Griffin scored two goals in his return from suspension. Austin Plevy and Anthony McVeigh also found the back of the net for the Ice Bears.

Knoxville returns to the ice on Friday night when they travel to Macon, puck drop set for 7:30 pm.