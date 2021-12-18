KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears poured in four goals in under three and a half minutes to help defeat the Macon Mayhem 6-3.

Macon found goal first when Scott Coash wristed one bar down midway through the first period. The Mayhem tacked on another early in the second period. Devin Brink toe-dragged past the defense and found twine to put Macon up 2-0.

The Ice Bears turned up the pressure from there. Alex Pommerville opened the floodgates by deking past the Mayhem defense and going five-hole to cut the Macon lead in half.

A minute and 19 seconds later Colton Fletcher fed the puck across to Sam Turner who didn’t miss for his third goal of the season.

Fifteen seconds later, the Ice Bears struck again. This time J.B. Baker gave the Bears their first lead of the game.

Razmuz Waxin-Engback joined the party less than two minutes after the third goal. He blasted a one-timer to give the Bears a two-goal lead heading into the second intermission.

Andrew Bellant and Waxin-Engback tacked on goals in the final 2:26 of the game to help the Bears skate to a 6-3 win.

NEXT UP: The Ice Bears have a week off. Knoxville will host Roanoke the day after Christmas.