KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ice Bears scored with 6 seconds left in regulation to tie and eventually pulled away from the Birmingham Bulls 3-2 in overtime on Friday. Andrew Bellant’s snap shot put the Bulls away in the Ice Bears’ first road contest of the 2021-22 season.

After scoring just once on their first eight power play opportunities in the game, the Ice Bears got one final chance to tie the game late with a man advantage after the Bulls’ David Nippard got a five-minute major for spearing. McLean took a pass from Andrew Bellant in the left circle and buried the goal in the final seconds to force overtime.

Just over two minutes later it was Bellant’s turn to find the back of the net and end the game with the first professional goal of his career.

The Ice Bears finished 3-for-9 on the man advantage. The Bulls were 0-for-3.

Knoxville goalie Jimmy Poreda made 21 saves for his second win of the season. The Ice Bears outshot the Bulls 42-23.

Knoxville is now 2-0. Birmingham fell to 0-1-2.

Knoxville gets the rest of the weekend off before returning home to host the first wiener dog races of the year on Saturday, Oct. 30, against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.