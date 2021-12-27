KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dean Balsamo potted two shootout goals to propel the Ice Bears past the Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2.

The Bears opened up the scoring less than four minutes into the first period. Balsamo fed the puck to Andrew Bellant. The winger slapped home his 11th goal of the season.

The Dawgs answered back later in the first period. Jeff Jones moved into the slot and sniped home a wrister to tie the game up at one.

Brady Heppner gave Roanoke the lead on a powerplay, but Stepan Timofeyev tied it back up when he redirected a Luke Erickson slap shot.

Colton Fletcher, Nick Ford and Balsamo all sent the Coliseum into a frenzy when they scored in the shootout.

The Ice Bears move to 15-3-2 on the season and remain in third place in the SPHL standings.

NEXT UP: The Bears travel to Huntsville on Thursday night. They will be back home on Friday and Saturday against Pensacola.