KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s edition of “In the Penalty Box” features Ice Bears defenseman Nolan Slachetka.

Slachetka is in his second season of professional hockey, his first in the SPHL and with the Ice Bears. He’s currently on Injured Reserve.

The Joliet, Illinois native played college hockey at Nichols College in Massachusetts.

He’s notched four assists in 20 games with the Ice Bears.