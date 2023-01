KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s edition of “In the Penalty Box” features Ice Bears goalie, Bailey MacBurnie.

MacBurnie, a Beverly Massachusetts-native spent the 2021-22 season with the FPHL Columbus River Dragons where he played 30 games. He originally signed with the Pensacola Ice Flyers to start the season but joined the Ice Bears just after Christmas.

See more –>Stories from WATE 6 Ice Bears

MacBurnie has given up 10 goals through his first five games in Knoxville.