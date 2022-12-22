KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “In the Penalty Box” makes a return for the Ice Bears 2022-’23 season. This week’s edition features head coach Brent Clarke.

Clarke was an assistant for the Ice Bears for the 2021-’22 season and most recently won the Commissioner’s Cup Championship with the Watertown Wolves as a head coach last season.

Prior to coaching, Clarke spent five seasons in the SPHL as a player where he won the President’s Cup with Pensacola in 2013.

Clarke’s career as a player includes 167 total games across the IHL, CHL and ECHL, as well as 71 games in the FPHL.