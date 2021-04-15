Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears: Andrew McLean

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- This week’s edition of “Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears,” features defenseman Andrew McLean.

This is McLean’s first year in the SPHL and with the Ice Bears and had a very short stint in the ECHL last season. He played in one of the top junior hockey leagues before playing in college at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he was a part of the team that won a Division III championship his junior season.

The top defensemen for the team, in his 33 games as an Ice Bear McLean has scored two goals and tallied 11 assists, contributing 13 points as a defensemen.

Get to know more about McLean by watching, “Inside the Penalty Box.”