Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears: Jacob Benson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- WATE 6 on your side sports reporter Kellyanne Stitts hosts “Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears.” It’s a new, weekly segment that goes beyond the x’s and o’s to get to know the players behind the mask.

Kellyanne is joined by Ice Bears forward Jacob Benson who has been with the team for a total of two years. The North Dakota native played college hockey at St. Cloud State University where he scored 56 total points in his four years there. Benson has spent time in the SPHL, ECHL and had a short stint in England this season.

He has scored nine total goals this season, including a hat trick in the Ice Bears 5-1 win over Huntsville last Friday.

Get to know more about Beson by watching “Inside the Penalty Box.”