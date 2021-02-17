Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears: Johnny Curran

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- WATE 6 on your side sports reporter Kellyanne Stitts hosts “Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears.” It’s a new, weekly segment that goes beyond the x’s and o’s to get to know the players behind the mask.

Kellyanne is joined by Ice Bears forward Johnny Curran, who is in his first year in the SPHL with the Ice Bears. Curran has played in multiple premiere leagues including spending a year in the EIHL with the Coventry Blaze where he had 6 goals and 20 assists in 47 games played.

A Niagara Falls native, he played college hockey at Niagara University where he totaled over 40 points.

Get to know more about Curran by watching “Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears.”