KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- On this edition of “Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears,” defenseman Kenton Helgesen is in the hot seat.

This is Helgesen’s first year on the team and second season in the SPHL. The defenceman spent the majority of his professional career playing in the ECHL and WHL.

The Canada native has played a part in the team’s league second-best win percentage, 0.667, allowing 73 goals in 33 games played.

Get to know more about Helgesen by watching, “Inside the Penalty Box.”