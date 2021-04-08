Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears: Lincoln Griffin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- This week’s edition of “Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears,” features forward Lincoln Griffin.

Griffin plays at left wing for the Ice Bears and has totaled nine points, three goals and six assists, over his 23 games played on the season.

This is Griffin’s first year with the Ice Bears and second year in the SPHL, splitting time in the ECHL during last year’s shortened season.

The Massachusetts native played college hockey in his home state at Northeastern University where he totaled 54 points in his four years.

Get to know more about Griffin by watching, “Inside the Penalty Box.”