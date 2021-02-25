Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears: Peter Di Salvo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- WATE 6 on your side sports reporter Kellyanne Stitts hosts “Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears.” It’s a new, weekly segment that goes beyond the x’s and o’s to get to know the players behind the mask.

Kellyanne is joined by Ice Bears goalie Peter Di Salvo, who is a hockey veteran with years of experience including eight years in the SPHL. In 11 games so far with Knoxville, Di Salvo has a .916 save percentage with 285 total saves on 311 shot attempts.

Get to know more about Di Salvo by watching “Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears.”