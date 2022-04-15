KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr was named the SPHL Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 42-10-2-2 record during the regular season.

Carr becomes just the second Ice Bears boss to garner the award joining Scott Hillman who won the award in 2009.

“It’s really a hockey operations staff award,” said Carr via a press release. “It’s the hockey operations staff. Our athletic trainer Jasmine Honey, our equipment manager Ryan Parent, the front office support, and we’re lucky enough to work for a great ownership group. At the end of the day, it’s all validated by the incredible job our players have done all year. We have an all-in mindset as a team and everyone knows that the team goal is to try and win a championship.”

Carr is in his fifth season with the Bears. He’s compiled a 151-83-24 (.632%) record as Knoxville’s head coach. The Ice Bears won their first SPHL regular-season title since 2009.

It’s the fourth individual regular-season honor Knoxville has received this week. Goalie Kristian Stead was named to the All-SPHL Rookie Team on Wednesday. On Thursday, forward Anthony McViegh was named to the All-SPHL Second Team and defenseman Jason Price was named to the First Team.

UP NEXT: The Ice Bears currently hold a 1-0 series lead on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The Bears look to advance to the SPHL semifinals when they travel to Roanoke to face the Dawgs on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.