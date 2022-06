KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville hockey fans get ready to celebrate! The Stanley Cup finals are here and what better way to celebrate than with the Ice Bears?

Knoxville’s very own Ice Bears are hosting a Stanley Cup Finals viewing party. The party will be held Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. at the Fieldhouse Social.

Join the team as they celebrate their upcoming season and the Stanley Cup finals.