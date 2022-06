KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears are already gearing up for another season on the ice.

This week, the Ice Bears took to social media to announce the opening date for the hockey team’s 21st season. The first game will happen Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:35 p.m. in the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

There will also be a banner raised to commemorate the Ice Bears’ regular season title.

More details to come.