KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a historic night at the office for the Knoxville Ice Bears.

The Ice Bears were able to knock off Birmingham 3-2 in overtime, but it was also a record-setting night for the team on Saturday.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OUR 19-YEAR HISTORY YOUR KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS HAVE WON 10 GAMES IN A ROW! pic.twitter.com/Qvk2zI3n8L — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) March 21, 2021

With Saturday’s victory, the Ice Bears’ win streak is now a 10 games – a new franchise record.