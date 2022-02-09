KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed head coach Jeff Carr to a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

Carr is in his fifth season in Knoxville. He was hired in June 2017.

“On behalf of the entire organization, we are very happy to extend Jeff’s contract through the 2024-25 season,” said Ice Bears President and General Manager Mike Murray. “He has been a consummate professional, an excellent recruiter and coach to each player privileged to be an Ice Bear representing Knoxville.”

Carr is 135-80-23 (.615) as Knoxville’s head coach. The Ice Bears are currently 26-7-3 on the season and sit in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League. They are just 3 points behind league-leading Huntsville.

Knoxville hosts Peoria at 7:35 p.m. Thursday night before heading to Pensacola for a pair of games against the Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday.