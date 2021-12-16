KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unsuitable ice conditions at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum have forced the Knoxville Ice Bears to cancel an upcoming game and delay one of their popular promotions.

The contest against the Macon Mayhem scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later day. Knoxville and Macon are still scheduled to play Saturday night at the Civic Coliseum. Puck drop is at 7:35 p.m.

“One of my personal worst nightmares is to get this call for our players, staff and fans,” said Ice Bears Team President Mike Murray. “However, we truly appreciate all the hard work from the ASM building crew in order to have the floor repaired and ready for Saturday Night’s home game for Santa Con and Cardboard Sled Races among the many great promotions ahead.”

Tickets purchased for Friday’s contest will be good for use at the rescheduled date or exchanged for Saturday’s game.

In lieu of Friday’s game, the Ice Bears will host a fan appreciation event at the team store in the Coliseum lobby from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Santa, Mrs. Claus and select players available for pictures and autographs from 5-7 p.m. Fans will receive 20% off their entire order all day.

The team’s Santa Con promotion will be held Saturday with the Office Holiday Party Night to be hosted at the rescheduled game.