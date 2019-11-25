Knoxville Ice Bears on five-game winning streak with two home games this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears are on a five game winning streak and only four points out of first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Goalie Joseph Murdaca is a big part of that record with three wins in three starts.

WATE 6 Sports Team’s Jordan Crammer talked to Knoxville Ice Bears coach Jeff Carr about the team’s play in this edition of the Bears Den.

For Thanksgiving week, the Ice Bears play home games Wednesday (White Out Wednesday) against Evansville and Saturday (Weiner Dog Races might) against Roanoke.

