Knoxville Ice Bears release 2021-22 promotional schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, pajamas, dinosaurs, Star Wars and the Peanuts gang are just some of the promotions coming this season for the Knoxville Ice Bears. The team released its promotional schedule with all the fan favorites.

The promotions begin on opening night when the Ice Bears take on the Macon Mayhem. The team will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the team’s founding. Two weeks later, on Oct. 30, the first of the fan-favorite wiener dog races will be held against Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs. The second wiener dog race night is Feb. 19 against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Other race nights on the schedule include: Santa Con with cardboard sled races (Dec. 17 vs. Macon), “The Hangover” night with big head races (Jan. 1 vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers), Dino Races (Jan. 8 vs. Vermilion County Bobcats), Baby Races (Jan. 16 vs. Evansville Thunderbolts), Cupid’s Undie Race (Feb. 10 vs. Peoria Rivermen), Silver Bear Races (Feb. 20 vs. Fayetteville) and Area 51 Alien Racing (Feb. 25 vs. Roanoke).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles night, Nov. 26 vs. Birmingham Bulls, will be the first special jersey night of the year. Santa Con and Area 51 Alien Racing nights will also have a special jersey worn by the Ice Bears. The team will also wear alternate jerseys for Ink in the Rink night (Jan. 21 vs. Fayetteville), Preds night (Feb. 4 vs. Huntsville Havoc), Peanuts night (March 11 vs. Quad City Storm), and St. Hat Tricks night (March 17 vs. Peoria).

A full promotional schedule can be found online at the Knoxville Ice Bears website.