KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 56-game schedule has been released by the Knoxville Ice Bears for the 2022-23 season.

Knoxville’s hockey team will host 28 home games, featuring 23 games on the weekends. The season will open on Friday, Oct. 21, with a game against Evansville. Tuck drop is scheduled to be at 7:35 p.m., but all start times are subject to change.

The Ice Bears are planned to face off against:

Macon Mayhem – 9 games

Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs- 9 games

Huntsville Havoc – 7 games

Fayetteville Marksmen – 6 games

Birmingham Bulls – 5 games

Peoria Rivermen – 5 games

Pensacola Ice Flyers – 4 games

Evansville Thunderbolts – 4 games

Quad City Storm- 4 games

and Vermilion County Bobcats – 3 games

Season tickets, partial season, and flex tickets are available now by calling (865) 525-7825 or by visiting knoxvilleicebears.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale closer to the start of the regular season.

The Ice Bears are four-time Southern Professional Hockey League Champions and five-time regular season champions.