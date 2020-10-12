Knoxville Ice Bears release full 2020-21 season schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears will ring in the new year with their fans this season.

The team announced on Monday its 42-game 2020-21 schedule. The Southern Professional Hockey League chose to play a shortened season and five teams are participating in the league this year.

The Ice Bears will be joined by the Birmingham Bulls, Huntsville Havoc, Macon Mayhem, and the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Knoxville will get the season started on Dec. 26 at Huntsville before hosting their home opener on New Year’s Eve against Macon. Puck will drop at 6 p.m.

The Ice Bears’ longest homestand will start on Feb. 26. Knoxville will host five straight games at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Feb. 26 through March 11.

The Ice Bears will also have a four-game homestand from mid- to late-January. The final home game of the regular season will be April 20 against Macon. The team will finish the season with a four-game road trip.

Ticket information and promotions have yet to be announced.

Here it is! Your 2020-21 Ice Bears home schedule!#LGIB pic.twitter.com/NtwFoKxeMk — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) October 12, 2020

Knoxville Ice Bears 2020-2021 Schedule

(All times are Eastern)

Saturday December 26, 2020 Knoxville @ Huntsville 8:00

Thursday December 31, 2020 Macon @ Knoxville 6:00

Sunday January 3, 2021 Knoxville @ Macon 4:00

Friday January 8, 2021 Macon @ Knoxville 7:35

Saturday January 9, 2021 Knoxville @ Birmingham 8:00

Friday January 15, 2021 Knoxville @ Huntsville 8:00

Saturday January 16, 2021 Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35

Friday January 22, 2021 Pensacola @ Knoxville 7:35

Saturday January 23, 2021 Pensacola @ Knoxville 7:35

Thursday January 28, 2021 Macon @ Knoxville 7:35

Friday January 29, 2021 Knoxville @ Huntsville 8:00

Thursday February 4, 2021 Birmingham @ Knoxville 7:35

Friday February 5, 2021 Knoxville @ Macon 7:30

Friday February 12, 2021 Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35

Saturday February 13, 2021 Birmingham @ Knoxville 7:35

Tuesday February 16, 2021 Knoxville @ Huntsville 8:00

Friday February 19, 2021 Knoxville @ Birmingham 8:30

Saturday February 20, 2021 Knoxville @ Macon 6:30

Sunday February 21, 2021 Knoxville @ Macon 4:00

Friday February 26, 2021 Pensacola @ Knoxville 7:35

Saturday February 27, 2021 Pensacola @ Knoxville 7:35

Friday March 5, 2021 Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35

Sunday March 7, 2021 Birmingham @ Knoxville 3:00

Thursday March 11, 2021 Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35

Saturday March 13, 2021 Knoxville @ Pensacola 8:05

Sunday March 14, 2021 Knoxville @ Pensacola 5:05

Thursday March 18, 2021 Knoxville @ Birmingham 8:30

Saturday March 20, 2021 Pensacola @ Knoxville 7:35

Sunday March 21, 2021 Knoxville @ Macon 4:00

Friday March 26, 2021 Birmingham @ Knoxville 7:35

Sunday March 28, 2021 Knoxville @ Huntsville 6:00

Friday April 2, 2021 Macon @ Knoxville 7:35

Saturday April 3, 2021 Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35

Friday April 9, 2021 Knoxville @ Huntsville 8:00

Saturday April 10, 2021 Knoxville @ Birmingham 8:00

Tuesday April 13, 2021 Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35

Saturday April 17, 2021 Birmingham @ Knoxville 7:35

Tuesday April 20, 2021 Macon @ Knoxville 7:35

Friday April 23, 2021 Knoxville @ Birmingham 8:30

Saturday April 24, 2021 Knoxville @ Pensacola 8:05

Sunday April 25, 2021 Knoxville @ Pensacola 5:05

Friday April 30, 2021 Knoxville @ Macon 7:30

LATEST ICE BEARS