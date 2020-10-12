Knoxville Ice Bears release full 2020-21 season schedule

Ice Bears
Posted: / Updated:
Ice bears logo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears will ring in the new year with their fans this season.

The team announced on Monday its 42-game 2020-21 schedule. The Southern Professional Hockey League chose to play a shortened season and five teams are participating in the league this year.

The Ice Bears will be joined by the Birmingham Bulls, Huntsville Havoc, Macon Mayhem, and the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Knoxville will get the season started on Dec. 26 at Huntsville before hosting their home opener on New Year’s Eve against Macon. Puck will drop at 6 p.m.

The Ice Bears’ longest homestand will start on Feb. 26. Knoxville will host five straight games at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Feb. 26 through March 11.

The Ice Bears will also have a four-game homestand from mid- to late-January. The final home game of the regular season will be April 20 against Macon. The team will finish the season with a four-game road trip.

Ticket information and promotions have yet to be announced.

Knoxville Ice Bears 2020-2021 Schedule

(All times are Eastern)
Saturday December 26, 2020 Knoxville @ Huntsville 8:00
Thursday December 31, 2020          Macon @ Knoxville 6:00

Sunday January 3, 2021                      Knoxville @ Macon 4:00
Friday January 8, 2021                     Macon @ Knoxville 7:35
Saturday January 9, 2021                   Knoxville @ Birmingham 8:00
Friday January 15, 2021                      Knoxville @ Huntsville 8:00
Saturday January 16, 2021             Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35
Friday January 22, 2021                   Pensacola @ Knoxville 7:35
Saturday January 23, 2021             Pensacola @ Knoxville 7:35
Thursday January 28, 2021             Macon @ Knoxville 7:35
Friday January 29, 2021                     Knoxville @ Huntsville 8:00

Thursday February 4, 2021             Birmingham @ Knoxville 7:35
Friday February 5, 2021                     Knoxville @ Macon 7:30
Friday February 12, 2021                 Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35
Saturday February 13, 2021            Birmingham @ Knoxville 7:35
Tuesday February 16, 2021                Knoxville @ Huntsville 8:00
Friday February 19, 2021                   Knoxville @ Birmingham 8:30
Saturday February 20, 2021              Knoxville @ Macon 6:30
Sunday February 21, 2021                 Knoxville @ Macon 4:00
Friday February 26, 2021                 Pensacola @ Knoxville 7:35
Saturday February 27, 2021            Pensacola @ Knoxville 7:35

Friday March 5, 2021                        Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35
Sunday March 7, 2021                      Birmingham @ Knoxville 3:00
Thursday March 11, 2021                 Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35
Saturday March 13, 2021                    Knoxville @ Pensacola 8:05
Sunday March 14, 2021                       Knoxville @ Pensacola 5:05
Thursday March 18, 2021                   Knoxville @ Birmingham 8:30
Saturday March 20, 2021                 Pensacola @ Knoxville 7:35
Sunday March 21, 2021                       Knoxville @ Macon 4:00
Friday March 26, 2021                      Birmingham @ Knoxville 7:35
Sunday March 28, 2021                       Knoxville @ Huntsville 6:00

Friday April 2, 2021                           Macon @ Knoxville 7:35
Saturday April 3, 2021                      Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35
Friday April 9, 2021                             Knoxville @ Huntsville 8:00
Saturday April 10, 2021                      Knoxville @ Birmingham 8:00
Tuesday April 13, 2021                     Huntsville @ Knoxville 7:35
Saturday April 17, 2021                    Birmingham @ Knoxville 7:35
Tuesday April 20, 2021                     Macon @ Knoxville 7:35
Friday April 23, 2021                          Knoxville @ Birmingham 8:30
Saturday April 24, 2021                      Knoxville @ Pensacola 8:05
Sunday April 25, 2021                         Knoxville @ Pensacola 5:05
Friday April 30, 2021                           Knoxville @ Macon 7:30

LATEST ICE BEARS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019-2020 Season Schedule

Promotion Schedule

Team Roster

Buy Tickets

Knoxville Ice Bears on Twitter