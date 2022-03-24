KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will make a special appearance at the Knoxville Ice Bears game this week.

The Ice Bears will host the Birmingham Bulls Friday at 7:35 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum during their ‘Wrestling Night’ promotion.

Jacobs will reprise his role of WWE Hall of Famer ‘Kane’ in celebration of the Wrestling Night.

Jacobs first joined the WWE in 1995, playing various characters before taking on the moniker Kane in 1997. Kane went on to take home three world championships and 12 world-tag team championships while becoming one of wrestling’s most popular stars. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April.

He was elected Knox County Mayor in 2018.

He has reprised his role as Kane several times while serving as Knox County mayor. Jacobs briefly held the WWE 24/7 Championship belt when the Monday Night Raw series came to Knoxville in 2019 and appeared on Friday Night Smackdown several months later.

He appeared at WWE’s Royal Rumble last year, donating his appearance fee to the Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville.