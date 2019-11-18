Murdaca has 46 saves in Ice Bears debut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Ice Bears goalie Joseph Murdaca made his Southern Professional Hockey League debut with 46 saves in a road win against Huntsville.

The Ice Bears are now 5-0 on the road and No. 3 on the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Marty Quince has been leading the team in fights and points no matter where he plays.

“He’s been doing it all for us, can’t say enough about him,” Ice Bears coach Jeff Carr told WATE 6 Sports’ Jordan Crammer in the latest episode of “The Bears Den.”

Huntsville wanted to take the puck and run off with it in Murdaca debut win. “We managed to retrieve the hockey puck and give it to the guy that deserved it,” Carr said.

The Knoxville Ice Bears have home games this week at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday and Saturday nights.

Harry Potter Night is Friday night

Marvel Super Hero night is on Saturday.

Both games are against Pensacola and start at 7:35 p.m.